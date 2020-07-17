U.S. Marshals auctioning seized 'Batmobile'

The Batmobile has been busted.

The U.S. Marshals Service is auctioning a replica of the Caped Crusader’s car, along with two other famous movie-mobile lookalikes that were among the assets seized from convicted Medicare fraudster, Ryan Sheridan. The former owner of an Ohio drug and alcohol rehab center is currently serving a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence and owes over $24 million in restitution.

Along with the Tim Burton-era Batmobile, which is based in a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Classic, the auction includes a DeLorean customized to look like the one featured in “Back to The Future” and a 1959 Cadillac converted into ECTO-1 from “Ghostbusters.”

The auction is being held on Aug. 1 at Skipco Auto Auction in Canal Fulton, Ohio, where only 120 people will be allowed in attendance due to social distancing measures, but bids will also be accepted online.

This isn't the only recent case of a would-be Batman who's been on the wrong side of the law. In Feburary, an $850,000 replica of the car driven by Ben Affleck's Batman was impounded in Moscow for not being road-legal.

