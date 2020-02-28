'Batmobile' impounded by Moscow police

Batman got busted.

Moscow police recently impounded a picture-perfect replica of the Batmobile featured in the “Batman V. Superman” and “Suicide Squad” films.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said police discovered the vehicle was not properly registered for road use.

Autoblog reported that the vehicle was originally built in the U.S. and shipped to Russia last year, where it was listed for $850,000 on an auto trading website and sold for an unknown amount, according to RT

A special tow truck and apparatus needed to be used to move the 13-foot-wide custom car, which added $780 to the owner’s fines.

And while the Ben Affleck-era Batmobile has likely been retired from the screen, the Bat-bike set to be featured in the upcoming "The Batman" reboot starring Robert Pattinson has been spotted on the streets of London and Glasgow, where filming is underway.

