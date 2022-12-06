U.S. Army testing armored electric pickup from Canoo

The U.S. Army has taken delivery of an electric pickup that could serve as a Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) one day.

It is from electric truck startup Canoo and based on the retail and commercial pickup it plans to have in production next year.

Canoo was started in California, but is moving its headquarters to Bentonville, Arkansas, and will build its vehicles at a factory in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The LTV has been equipped with lightweight bulletproof Kevlar panels for use in combat environments.

It also features a cargo area with removable sides that can be used in cargo box or flatbed configurations.

The civilian model has a similarly innovative design with flip down sections integrated into the bed sides that can be used as work tables.

The LTV version uses a 600 horsepower all-wheel-drivetrain, but the battery size and range have not been announced.

The production version is advertised with over 200 miles between charges.

The test vehicle rides on 32-inch all-terrain tires and a lifted suspension with air springs for increased ground clearance.

Last year, the Army began evaluating a light electric Infantry Squad Vehicle designed by GM Defense, which is based on an internal combustion engine truck it already has in its fleet.

Along with the Army project, Canoo has also provided NASA with three vans based on the same platform that are being developed as Crew Transport Vehicles for use at the Kennedy Space Center during the upcoming manned Artemis missions to the Moon.

The production version of the van has an estimated price of $34,750.