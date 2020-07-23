Travis Pastrana returning to NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

Travis Pastrana is returning to NASCAR … for one race only.

The action sports star will be competing in Saturday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway for Niece Motorsports.

Pastrana, who has previously pursued a stock car racing career, drove for the team in his last outing in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017.

The 36-year-old will be taking part in the second race of a doubleheader at Kansas in the same truck that part-time Truck Series driver Ross Chastain will race in on Friday … as long as he doesn’t crash it, Pastrana joked in an Instagram post announcing the opportunity.

Pastrana competed in a total of 45 Xfinity Series and Truck Series races from 2012 to 2017 with four top 10 finishes, but no wins. He said he doesn't know why his old crew chief, Cody Efaw, called to offer him the ride, because "I wasn't very good at turning left."

