Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway?

Several stars have won multiple races at the 1.5-mile oval

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR is holding its first scheduled Thursday night race July 23 at Kansas Speedway.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

The 1.5-mile oval has been hosting Cup Series races since 2001, with one night race each year since 2014. The series will return in October for a day race during the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin, who is tied with Kevin Harvick this season with four wins, took the checkered flag at the last race in Kansas, but who has the most?

SEVERAL DRIVERS: 2 WINS

Hamlin will be looking to add a third career win at the track, along with Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and 48-year-old Matt Kenseth, while Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle picked up two before they retired from the series.

SEVERAL DRIVERS: 3 WINS

(Jonathan Moore/NASCAR/Getty Images and John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

Jeff Gordon was the first to win three races in Kansas before he became a Fox Sports NASCAR analyst, but Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick will be racing to become the first four-time winner at the track, where the stands will be empty due to coronavirus protocols.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

