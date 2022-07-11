Ford Thunder trucks could be in the works, trademark reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford brought the Lightning and soon might bring the Thunder as well.

The automaker filed for trademark protection in late June on the F-150 Thunder, Ranger Thunder and Maverick Thunder names, suggesting new pickups wearing the stormy moniker could be on the way.

The F-150 Lightning, released this year, is the brand's first all-electric pickup and borrows a name from a pair of high performance V8-powered pickups the company offered in the 1990s and 2000s.

Ford renewed the rights to the name Thunderbird last year, which it has used on various cars since 1955 and is rumored to be mulling for a new electric model.

However, the Thunder trucks come at an interesting time.

Just days before the filing date, Ford performance parts specialist Steeda unveiled an F-150 conversion called the Thunder Edition that features a supercharged V8 with 780 hp and other upgrades to turn the 2-door pickup into a street sport machine.

The package is priced at $34,000 on top of the cost of a donor F-150, which starts at $35,000

A Ford spokesman told Fox News Autos it files trademarks "as a normal course of business" and would not say if it had anything to do with the launch of the Steeda package or comment on any potential uses on its own future product.

Ford currently offers a Tremor off-road trim level on its Ranger and F-Series trucks in yet another reference to a powerful natural event.