New Ford Ranger pickup revealed, but you can't buy it yet

The redesigned Ford Ranger made its debut on Wednesday, but don't go heading to your U.S. Ford dealer to buy one yet.

The all-new midsize truck is the version that will initially be sold in global markets and somewhat different than the one that will be available in the U.S. in a couple of model years.

The Australia-engineered Ranger features a new, boxier look than the current edition that's more in line with Ford's larger trucks and incorporates the brand's signature C-clamp style headlights.

It has a slightly wider and longer stance and gets a modern interior with a digital instrument cluster and large portrait-oriented central infotainment system display similar to the one used in the Mustang Mach-E.

The Ranger is launching with a lineup of four engines including a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder, two four-cylinder turbodiesels and a turbodiesel V6. A high performance Raptor version will be added to the lineup at a later date. No hybrid or electric powertrains were announced, but Ford said the vehicle is future-proofed for "other propulsion technologies."

As with the previous generation, the global Ranger will spawn a model that looks mostly the same ands is engineered specifically for the U.S. market, although Ford hasn't yet confirmed any details, including when it will go on sale. The last time around, the Ranger launched globally in 2012 and didn't make it to the U.S. until 2019, but this new one is expected to arrive as soon as 2023.

The global Ranger is set to enter production in Thailand and South Africa and be sold in over 180 countries starting in 2022.