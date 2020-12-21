Expand / Collapse search
Toyota turned a pickup bed into a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom travel trailer

A Tacoma with a toilet?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
And you thought your pickup bed could carry a lot of stuff.

Toyota has turned the cargo box of a Tacoma into an off-road travel trailer equipped with everything you need for a trip into the wilderness.

The clever creation is built with a full suspension system and features a refrigerator, hot water heater, toilet, sink, stove, fresh and gray water tanks, fishing pole racks and lighting.

It also has a hard tonneau cover that can be raised via a scissors lift to double as a platform for a four-person tent while providing pull-out awnings for a campsite.

Toyota hasn’t confirmed any production plans for the showpiece but notes that overland-type driving is becoming increasingly popular, including among its truck owners.

