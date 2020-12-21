Toyota turned a pickup bed into a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom travel trailer

And you thought your pickup bed could carry a lot of stuff.

Toyota has turned the cargo box of a Tacoma into an off-road travel trailer equipped with everything you need for a trip into the wilderness.

The clever creation is built with a full suspension system and features a refrigerator, hot water heater, toilet, sink, stove, fresh and gray water tanks, fishing pole racks and lighting.

AN ELECTRIC RV? HERE'S WHAT LORDSTOWN AND CAMPING WORLD ARE WORKING ON

It also has a hard tonneau cover that can be raised via a scissors lift to double as a platform for a four-person tent while providing pull-out awnings for a campsite.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota hasn’t confirmed any production plans for the showpiece but notes that overland-type driving is becoming increasingly popular, including among its truck owners.