Toyota's latest vehicle is an electric riding broom

Someone at Toyota must have studied at Hogwarts.

Among a number of electric and autonomous vehicle concepts that the automaker unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show this week was a broom. That you ride. Like a witch.

The electric “mobility platform” features a wheel at the bottom of a stick with a fringe around that makes it look like a broom.

Based on a demonstration, it’s meant to be used to propel someone wearing roller skates (and futuristic clothing).

Toyota said that it “integrates people and machines, allowing users to reaffirm the enjoyment of mobility.”

Visitors to the show can try it out, so don’t be surprised if a high-speed game of Quidditch breaks out on the stand.

