Toyota-based Chevrolet K5 Blazer copy is sold out

The latest Chevrolet Blazer crossover may look more like a Toyota Rav4 than one of its namesake SUVs, but now there’s a Rav4 that looks like a classic Blazer.

Japanese boutique car builder Mitsuoka Motor has designed a body kit for the Rav4 that gives it the boxy look of the 1970s/1980s K5 Blazer.

It calls it the Buddy, and the transformation includes an upright grille, stacked headlights, chrome bumpers, egg-crate grille, vertical taillights, throwback wheels with all-terrain tires and a tailgate panel insert.

It remains otherwise mechanically identical to the stock Rav4 and the conversion is offered on both conventionally powered and hybrid models for the equivalent of around $19,000 over the price of the donor vehicle, Motor 1 reported.

Sound like a lot? Well, Mitsuoka is planning to build 50 next year and 150 in 2022 for the Japanese market and they are all sold out.

