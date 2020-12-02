Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Toyota-based Chevrolet K5 Blazer copy is sold out

Looks more like an SUV than the new Blazer does

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Blazer is back for 2019, but it's not like you remember it says Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu.

The latest Chevrolet Blazer crossover may look more like a Toyota Rav4 than one of its namesake SUVs, but now there’s a Rav4 that looks like a classic Blazer.

(Mitsuoka Motor)

Japanese boutique car builder Mitsuoka Motor has designed a body kit for the Rav4 that gives it the boxy look of the 1970s/1980s K5 Blazer.

(Mitsuoka Motor)

It calls it the Buddy, and the transformation includes an upright grille, stacked headlights, chrome bumpers, egg-crate grille, vertical taillights, throwback wheels with all-terrain tires and a tailgate panel insert.

(Mitsuoka)

It remains otherwise mechanically identical to the stock Rav4 and the conversion is offered on both conventionally powered and hybrid models for the equivalent of around $19,000 over the price of the donor vehicle, Motor 1 reported.

(Mitsuoka Motor)

Sound like a lot? Well, Mitsuoka is planning to build 50 next year and 150 in 2022 for the Japanese market and they are all sold out.

