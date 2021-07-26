Tom Hanks is auctioning his classic Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser SUV

Tom Hanks may spend more time with wartime Jeeps on -screen, but he's been driving a classic Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser hardtop off-road in the real world and is putting it up for auction.

The 1980 SUV being offered at the upcoming Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction on Aug 13 retains the model's iconic style, but was heavily customized to Hanks' preference.

The "Saving Private Ryan" star owns property in Ketchum, Id., where the mint green vehicle is currently registered.

The two-door features a 2000 model year General Motors 4.3-liter V6 and five-speed manual transmission, power steering and brakes, plus a set of shocks and a steering damper from Old Man Emu.

The interior has also been upgraded with a set of power Porsche front seats replacing the original buckets, which are included with the vehicle.

Just in case anyone questions the Toyota's provenance, Hanks has put his signature on the dashboard, just below a plaque with instructions for operating the 4x4 system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bonhams estimates that the vehicle will sell for a price between $75,000 to $125,000, while the Hagerty Price Guide puts a top value on a perfectly preserved example without a Hollywood connection at $80,600.