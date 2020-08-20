Tire change: Can Trump dump the Goodyears on his limo?

President Trump has created something of a sticky situation by calling for a boycott of Goodyear tires, which is what his fleet of White House limousines use.

The spat is the result of the revelation that Goodyear employees at its Topeka facility were instructed that Black Lives Matter and LGBT pride messaging was acceptable in the workplace, but that displays of Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter and the wearing of MAGA attire was not allowed. The company has since put out a statement clarifying that the presentation was not pre-approved by corporate headquarters and that employees can show their support for law enforcement on clothing.

The heavily armored Cadillac-branded vehicles are essentially medium-duty trucks disguised as luxury sedans that ride on a set of Goodyear Regional RHS II truck tires, which Trump said he would consider changing.

But can he?

Technical details of the Secret Service-operated limos are a closely kept national secret, but they are often described as having special run-flat tires in case of emergency. This may not be quite correct.

The latest model introduced in 2018 is an evolution of the “Beast” that debuted at President Obama’s first inauguration, several examples of which are still in operation. A Goodyear press release from 2009 noted that the 285/70R 19.5-size tires it featured were standard production tires, and didn't mention anything about them utilizing a custom design.

"As with military combat vehicles, the presidential limousine runs on standard tires, but the rims contain a run-flat device (made by Hutchinson Industries) that enables the vehicle to be driven even with zero air pressure in all four tires" the release said.

Hutchinson Industries is a New Jersey-based military and security vehicle equipment specialist and its runflat product is essentially a ring made from “ballistic and impact-resistant materials” that attaches to the wheel and fits inside the inflated tire.

Hutchinson’s own description says that it “converts regular tires and wheels into runflat tires,” but the company declined to comment further on its compatibility with different tire types and brands, or its involvement with the presidential limo.

Several companies sell tires with similar specifications to the Goodyear Regional RHS II, including Cooper Tires, which is the only other major U.S.-based tire company. Other foreign-owned brands that have a manufacturing presence in the U.S., including Bridgestone and Michelin, also offer the required size. The Trump administration promotes a procurement policy that doesn't mandate, but maximizes the use of American-made goods "to the greatest extent permitted by law."

However, while Goodyear’s headquarters is located in Akron, Ohio, the tires on the Obama-era limo that met Trump at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport airport on Thursday were manufactured in Luxembourg, and Fox News has learned that the tire model has also been produced in at least one other size by its subsidiary in Slovenia, which is the birthplace of Melania Trump.

Goodyear’s communications office had not responded to a request for further information about where the tire is manufactured at the time this story was published.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP