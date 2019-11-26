Thor24 custom semi sells for $12 million

Electric semi-trucks like Freightliner's and Tesla's may be all the rage these days, but someone just paid an astonishing price for the ultimate guzzler.

Thor24 is a custom Peterbilt crew cab tractor built by real estate and hospitality tycoon Mike Harrah, with two V12 Detroit Diesel engines equipped with 12 superchargers that put out a combined 3,974 hp.

Harrah told American Trucker that he was inspired by racing legend Tommy Ivo’s four-engine “Showboat” dragster from the 1960s.

Thor24 sends the power to the wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and can hit a top speed of 130 mph. Four drag racing parachutes are installed on the rear bumper to help slow the 30,000-pound behemoth down from such speeds.

The somehow street-legal truck’s interior features an appropriately powerful 1,500-watt sound system and big screen TV that run off of a helicopter’s turbine auxiliary power unit along with the truck’s decorative lights.

The unique monster truck took Harrah seven years and $7 million to build, but he just turned a tidy profit on it when he offered it at the Worldwide Auctioneers event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it received a high bid of $12 million from an unidentified buyer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP