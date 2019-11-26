Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

(Worldwide Auctioneers)

Custom
Published

Thor24 custom semi sells for $12 million

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Electric semi-trucks like Freightliner's and Tesla's may be all the rage these days, but someone just paid an astonishing price for the ultimate guzzler.

(Worldwide Auctioneers)

Thor24 is a custom Peterbilt crew cab tractor built by real estate and hospitality tycoon Mike Harrah, with two V12 Detroit Diesel engines equipped with 12 superchargers that put out a combined 3,974 hp.

(Worldwide Auctioneers)

Harrah told American Trucker that he was inspired by racing legend Tommy Ivo’s four-engine “Showboat” dragster from the 1960s.

Thor24 sends the power to the wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and can hit a top speed of 130 mph. Four drag racing parachutes are installed on the rear bumper to help slow the 30,000-pound behemoth down from such speeds.

The Tommy Ivo-built Showboat's four motors put out a combined 2,000 hp.

The Tommy Ivo-built Showboat's four motors put out a combined 2,000 hp. (Eric Rickman/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The somehow street-legal truck’s interior features an appropriately powerful 1,500-watt sound system and big screen TV that run off of a helicopter’s turbine auxiliary power unit along with the truck’s decorative lights.

(Worldwide Auctioneers)

The unique monster truck took Harrah seven years and $7 million to build, but he just turned a tidy profit on it when he offered it at the Worldwide Auctioneers event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it received a high bid of $12 million from an unidentified buyer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu