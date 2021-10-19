The Ford Explorer is America's fastest police car

Ford is staying out in front.

The Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility has once again topped the Michigan State Police's evaluation of law enforcement vehicles, setting the lowest time around a circuit at Grattan Raceway designed to test overall performance in a pursuit situation.

The 400 hp version of the 2022 model year SUV lapped the track in 1:36.01, which was quick enough to beat the V8-powered Dodge Charger's 01:36.43 result.

The Interceptor Utility also posted the shortest 0-60 mph acceleration time at 5.45 seconds to edge the Ford F-150 Police Responder's 5.79-second result and session-best top speed of 148 mph.

The 2021 F-150 Police Responder did the sprint in 5.4 seconds during a standalone test this summer, which was the quickest of last year's models.

Ford also brought an Mustang Mach-E to the test as it considers offering a police version of the electric SUV and the retail version recorded a 0-60 mph time of 4.03 seconds and a 1:42.19 lap, earing it a passing grade by the Michigan State Police.