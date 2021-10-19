Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

The Ford Explorer is America's fastest police car

Ford Police Interceptor Utility is quickest and fastest pursuit vehicle

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Ford Explorer ST Video

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Ford Explorer ST

Ford doesn't make four-door sports cars anymore so it's powering up its SUVs reports Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Ford is staying out in front.

The Police Interceptor Utility is the fastest American police car.

The Police Interceptor Utility is the fastest American police car. (Ford)

The Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility has once again topped the Michigan State Police's evaluation of law enforcement vehicles, setting the lowest time around a circuit at Grattan Raceway designed to test overall performance in a pursuit situation.

The F-150 Police Responder finished second to the Police Interceptor Utility in acceleration tests.

The F-150 Police Responder finished second to the Police Interceptor Utility in acceleration tests. (Ford)

The 400 hp version of the 2022 model year SUV lapped the track in 1:36.01, which was quick enough to beat the V8-powered Dodge Charger's 01:36.43 result.

The Interceptor Utility also posted the shortest 0-60 mph acceleration time at 5.45 seconds to edge the Ford F-150 Police Responder's 5.79-second result and session-best top speed of 148 mph.

The 2021 F-150 Police Responder did the sprint in 5.4 seconds during a standalone test this summer, which was the quickest of last year's models.

A retail Ford Mustang Mach-E passed the Michigan State Police tests and was the quickest to 60 mph.

A retail Ford Mustang Mach-E passed the Michigan State Police tests and was the quickest to 60 mph. (Ford)

Ford also brought an Mustang Mach-E to the test as it considers offering a police version of the electric SUV and the retail version recorded a 0-60 mph time of 4.03 seconds and a 1:42.19 lap, earing it a passing grade by the Michigan State Police.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos