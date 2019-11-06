The 2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is a monster muscle car you can't drive on the street

It's a wheelie fast car.

Dodge has introduced a new Challenger Drag Pak race car at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas. It's the latest in a line of factory-built modern Challengers that began with its 2008 debut and was designed to compete in several NHRA sportsman classes against the likes of the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet and Chevrolet COPO Camaro. Its production run will be limited to just 50 units.

Based on the standard narrow-body Challenger, the Drag Pak is powered by a 354 cubic-inch supercharged HEMI V8 that drives the rear wheels through a three-speed manual transmission and Strange 9-inch rear end. Dodge hasn't released a power figure for it yet, but Hot Rod Network reports that it is in the neighborhood of 1,500 hp. The car is also equipped with a roll cage certified for 7.5-second quarter-mile runs, which gives you an idea of just how quick it is.

The Drag Pak includes an adjustable suspension, a set of Mikey Thomson slicks on racing-specific wheels, wheelie bars, lightweight Strange brakes and a parachute mount.

Ordering details and pricing have not yet been released, but previous supercharged Drag Paks sold for around $110,000.

