Tesla's California factory busy, allegedly 'up and running' despite local restrictions

Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory was allegedly "up and running" again on Monday, two days after Elon Musk sued the county it is located in and threatened to move the company's headquarters out of the state due to shelter-in-place rules preventing it from restarting production.

Several local media outlets reported that the parking lot at the factory appeared to be full Monday morning. An employee claimed to Fox 2 KTVU that he’d been working from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and that the facility was "up and running," and, in his opinion, not meeting health and safety guidelines.

After California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Thursday that essential manufacturing facilities could reopen, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emailed employees telling them he intended to begin to restart manufacturing on Friday, according to Electrek, and would personally join them on the line and wouldn't require anyone who felt uncomfortable to return. However, Tesla was then informed by the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency that it would have to wait until it approved the return-to-work plan to restart production.

On Saturday, the agency issued a statement that said “the team at Tesla has been responsive to our guidance and recommendations, and we look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon,” and referred to the statement when reached for comment by Fox News Autos on Monday about the reported activity at the facility.

Tesla published a detailed outline of the safety measures it plans to institute on its blog, which was based on the reopening plan for its Shanghai, China, factory on Saturday and also filed a complaint for injunctive and declaratory relief against the county.

Under the county restrictions, Tesla is allowed a certain level of staffing to handle maintenance, inventory and payroll, and it wasn’t clear if any manufacturing was taking place on Monday. Neither Musk nor Tesla have commented on the media reports, but the Saturday blog post only said it had only "started the process of resuming operations."

Following the initiation of the lawsuit, and his threat to move Tesla’s Palo Alto headquarters and all future projects to "Texas/Nevada," Musk received supportive messages from the the mayors of Palo Alto and Fremont and Bay Area Council, while California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez from San Diego tweeted “F--- Elon Musk,” in response to the news.

