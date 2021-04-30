Tesla spotted testing Ram 1500 TRX high performance pickup at California factory

Tesla is aiming to make the Cybertruck the high-performance pickup champ and it's been getting an up-close look at the current titleholder.

Video of Tesla's Fremont factory complex shot by an independent drone pilot revealed a Ram 1500 TRX parked on the facility's test track.

The 702 horsepower TRX is the most powerful production pickup ever built and capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver, while Tesla claims the Cybertruck will be able to do it in less than 2.9 seconds.

It's perhaps no surprise, then, to see the black TRX with all kinds of testing equipment attached to it parked on the pavement in Fremont next to a patch of simulated rough road and not far from a steel ramp.

It's not seen in motion, but there's also a redesigned Tesla Model S in the shot, suggesting an evaluation session is in progress.

The TRX has been a huge hit for Ram, with reservations for the initial 702 Launch Edition examples being sold out in three hours at a starting price of $92,010. Ford is expected to challenge it soon with a V8-powered version of the redesigned Ford F-150 Raptor later this year, while the upcoming GMC Hummer EV pickup boasts performance specifications similar to the Cybertruck's.

As for when the Cybertruck will enter production, it's currently listed for the end of 2021, but recent statements by Tesla CEO Elon Musk have cast some doubt on that timeline, and it certainly won't be in volume production before sometime in 2022.