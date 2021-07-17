Tesla launches Full Self-Driving subscription for $99/$199 per month

Tesla owners no longer have to pay full price for the company's Full Self-Driving feature.

The electronic driver aid, which is priced at $10,000 and does not provide anything close to full autonomous driving, is now available through a subscription program for either $99 or $199 per month, depending on the model of vehicle it is being added to.

The $199 price is for vehicles that currently have the Full Self-Driving computer (a $1,500 upgrade for some cars) with Basic Autopilot and the $99 price for those with Enhanced Autopilot. The subscription is available through the Tesla app and can be canceled at any time.

Full Self-Driving offers the following capabilities:

Navigate on Autopilot Auto Lane Change Autopark Summon Full Self-Driving Computer Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

A handful of Tesla owners are currently testing a Beta 9.0 version of Full Self-Driving that offers additional capability, but the subscription does not give drivers access to that version.

Videos posted by testers have shown a mix of impressive driving ability and failure in real-world situations.