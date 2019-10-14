Is this what Tesla's 'Cybertruck' pickup will look like?

Tesla’s electric truck is taking shape. Ever since Elon Musk announced plans for Tesla to build a pickup, the internet has been littered with speculative renderings of what it might look like.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They range from a Tesla Model X with a bed to bizarre creations based on Musk’s description of the still-secret vehicle featuring “sci-fi” or “cyberpunk” styling. Tesla even released one of its own that depicted a giant futuristic vehicle big enough to fit a conventional full-size pickup in its bed.

It followed that up with a shadowy teaser image of an unidentified part of the truck, but now Musk is offering new insight into the bigger picture.

Responding to a Twitter follower who asked if any of the images out there were close to the real deal, Musk said, “Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future.”

While that description brings to mind a Hollywood version of something like the General Dynamics Land Systems Canada LAV (Light Armored Vehicle) or ST Kinetics Terrex, neither of those have a pickup bed or anything resembling a conventional cabin. However, there is one that does.

The Mantis was designed by Israeli engineering firm Carmor and it wouldn’t look out of place in a big-budget blockbuster action film.

The monster truck features a windshield that blends directly into the hood, a central seating position (similar to Tesla’s upcoming Semi truck) and can be configured with a small bed that’s really more for a soldier to stand on while operating a roof-mounted machine gun, but could probably handle a run to Costco.

Will Tesla’s pickup look anything like this? The world will find out sometime in November when Musk promises he’ll be pulling the wraps off of what he claims will be a better truck than a Ford F-150 and a better sports car than a Porsche 911.