Tesla's pickup will be revealed in November; here's what to expect

Elon Musk has reconfirmed plans to unveil Tesla’s first pickup truck next month.

The CEO was responding to a Twitter follower on Wednesday who asked if it remained on schedule, telling him “No change.”

Tesla has only released a shadowy image of part of the vehicle, which Musk has described as looking like something from the film “Blade Runner.”

“It won’t look like a normal truck. It’s going to look pretty sci-fi,” he said on the "Ride the Lightning" podcast in June.

“The goal is to be a better truck than an F-150, in terms of truck-like functionality, and be a better sports car than a [Porsche] 911,” Musk added. He also said it will have a starting price of $49,000 when it goes on sale. That likely won’t happen before 2021, because Tesla needs to launch its new Model Y compact SUV next year.

Whenever it hits the streets, Tesla promises that it will be offering all-wheel-drive, a self-leveling suspension, a range up to 500 miles per charge and the company’s semi-autonomous driving systems.

Tesla will be facing plenty of competition in the electric pickup space, however, with models from Ford, GM and Rivian coming in the next few years.

