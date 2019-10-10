Expand / Collapse search
Tesla's pickup will be revealed in November; here's what to expect

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Customize your Tesla's car horn

Elon Musk says Tesla owners will soon be able to customize horn and movement sounds.

Elon Musk has reconfirmed plans to unveil Tesla’s first pickup truck next month.

This teaser image previews the styling of the truck.

This teaser image previews the styling of the truck. (Tesla)

The CEO was responding to a Twitter follower on Wednesday who asked if it remained on schedule, telling him “No change.”

Tesla has only released a shadowy image of part of the vehicle, which Musk has described as looking like something from the film “Blade Runner.”

“It won’t look like a normal truck. It’s going to look pretty sci-fi,” he said on the "Ride the Lightning" podcast in June.

Tesla had previously released this image of a semi-sized pickup carrying a Ford F-150 in its bed.

Tesla had previously released this image of a semi-sized pickup carrying a Ford F-150 in its bed. (Tesla)

“The goal is to be a better truck than an F-150, in terms of truck-like functionality, and be a better sports car than a [Porsche] 911,” Musk added. He also said it will have a starting price of $49,000 when it goes on sale. That likely won’t happen before 2021, because Tesla needs to launch its new Model Y compact SUV next year.

Whenever it hits the streets, Tesla promises that it will be offering all-wheel-drive, a self-leveling suspension, a range up to 500 miles per charge and the company’s semi-autonomous driving systems.

Tesla will be facing plenty of competition in the electric pickup space, however, with models from Ford, GM and Rivian coming in the next few years.

ELECTRIC PICKUPS ARE THE NEXT BIG BATTERY-POWERED THING, HERE'S WHAT'S IN THE WORKS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu