Taylor Gray's NASCAR/ARCA Phoenix win salutes teammate who died in accident this week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a fitting tribute to a friend.

David Gilliland Racing driver Taylor Gray's win in the General Tire 150 ARCA race at Phoenix Friday night came just three days after the team's hauler driver, Steven Stotts, was killed in a highway accident.

Stotts' semi rammed the rear of an SUV in Texas on the way to the race and rolled onto the median, catching fire. Two other members of the team and the driver of the SUV were also injured but survived.

The 16-year-old Gray took the lead with 12 laps to go and held on through two overtime periods to secure his first win in a NASCAR-sanctioned national series, using a backup car that he'd qualified second in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is just for Steven." Gray said after the race.

"I feel like he looked over me today and helped me get this win."