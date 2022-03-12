Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Gray's NASCAR/ARCA Phoenix win salutes teammate who died in accident this week

Sixteen-year-old Gray delivered a clutch performance

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It was a fitting tribute to a friend.

Taylor Gray, driver of the No. 17 Ford Performance Ford, leads during a restart during the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 March 11, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.  (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

David Gilliland Racing driver Taylor Gray's win in the General Tire 150 ARCA race at Phoenix Friday night came just three days after the team's hauler driver, Steven Stotts, was killed in a highway accident.

Steven Stotts was killed when the DGR team hauler he was driving hit an SUV and rolled onto a highway median in Texas. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Stotts' semi rammed the rear of an SUV in Texas on the way to the race and rolled onto the median, catching fire. Two other members of the team and the driver of the SUV were also injured but survived.

Taylor Gray, driver of the No. 17 Ford Performance Ford, crosses the finish line to win the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 March 11, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.  (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 16-year-old Gray took the lead with 12 laps to go and held on through two overtime periods to secure his first win in a NASCAR-sanctioned national series, using a backup car that he'd qualified second in.

"This is just for Steven." Gray said after the race.

"I feel like he looked over me today and helped me get this win."

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos