Nascar
Published

NASCAR team's truck driver killed in highway crash

Steven Stotts was driving team hauler to Phoenix Raceway

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR's David Gilliland Racing (DGR) suffered an unspeakable tragedy on Tuesday when the driver of one of its team transport trucks was killed in a highway accident.

Steven Stotts was killed when the DGR team hauler he was driving hit an SUV and rolled onto a highway median in Texas.

Steven Stotts was killed when the DGR team hauler he was driving hit an SUV and rolled onto a highway median in Texas. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Steven Stotts, co-driver for our No. 17 ARCA team transporter, that was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas," the team said in a message posted to Twitter.

The truck was carrying the No. 17 car driven by Taylor Gray.

The truck was carrying the No. 17 car driven by Taylor Gray. (Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two other members of the team who were in the semi were treated for injuries at a local hospital and released. Stotts was 54 years old. The exact cause of his death has not been announced.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck had run into the back of an SUV on Interstate 20 at around 4:30 a.m., which led to the truck crossing the median, tipping onto its side and catching fire, the Longview News-Journal reported.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized for injuries but is in stable condition.

The truck was carrying the car driven by Taylor Gray to Phoenix Raceway for Friday night's General Tire 150. DGR said Gray's participation in the race would be decided at a later time.

DGR also fields trucks for Tanner Gray and Hailie Deegan in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series.

DGR also fields trucks for Tanner Gray and Hailie Deegan in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

DGR also fields entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series for Taylor's brother Tanner and Hailie Deegan.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos