NASCAR team's truck driver killed in highway crash

NASCAR's David Gilliland Racing (DGR) suffered an unspeakable tragedy on Tuesday when the driver of one of its team transport trucks was killed in a highway accident.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Steven Stotts, co-driver for our No. 17 ARCA team transporter, that was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas," the team said in a message posted to Twitter.

Two other members of the team who were in the semi were treated for injuries at a local hospital and released. Stotts was 54 years old. The exact cause of his death has not been announced.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck had run into the back of an SUV on Interstate 20 at around 4:30 a.m., which led to the truck crossing the median, tipping onto its side and catching fire, the Longview News-Journal reported.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized for injuries but is in stable condition.

The truck was carrying the car driven by Taylor Gray to Phoenix Raceway for Friday night's General Tire 150. DGR said Gray's participation in the race would be decided at a later time.

DGR also fields entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series for Taylor's brother Tanner and Hailie Deegan.