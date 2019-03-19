Target acquired: Suzuki's radar reflector idea could make motorcycles safer

Motorcycles are required to have their headlights on during the day to make them more visible to other motorists.

Now Suzuki has developed a system to make them more visible to invisible radio waves.

The automaker has filed a patent in Japan for a motorcycle fitted with strategically-placed radar reflectors that would interact better with automotive collision avoidance systems than the low profile of a two-wheeler can on its own, according to Ride Apart.

It’s a similar idea to that deployed by some small watercraft, and could prove to be even more vital as autonomous cars begin entering traffic. It also may make things easier for traffic cops on speed trap duty.

Suzuki hasn’t announced any plans for production, but it wouldn’t take much to incorporate the passive, low-tech equipment into the design of its bikes.

