Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric bike performs better than expected

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire will have more life in it than originally advertised.

The Motor Company has updated the specs for its upcoming electric bike and says it will be quicker and able to drive farther than it promised at CES in January.

Back then, it revealed that the sporty cruiser could accelerate to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds and had an urban range of 110 miles per charge. Now, it's being advertised with a 3.0-second 0-60 mph time and a range of 140 miles.

Those numbers are significantly more competitive with its top rival, the new Zero SR/F, which has a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a range of 161 miles per charge in its standard form.

The biggest difference between the two remains their prices. The LiveWire starts at $29,779 while the base price for the SR/F is $18,995.

But you'll be able to buy a much cheaper electric Hog, as long as you weigh less than 75 pounds. Harley-Davidson announced last week that it had purchased the StaCyc electric children's motorcycle company and will be releasing two H-D branded models that will likely cost around $700.