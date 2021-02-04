Expand / Collapse search
Stick-shift Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator models recalled for fire risk

Clutch plate can fracture and send debris through transmission case

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
If you were wondering how many Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators are sold with V6 engines and manual transmissions, the answer is 42,887 since the 2018 model year.

(Jeep)

That's how many of the trucks are being recalled due to a fire risk posed by the six-speed stick available in V6-powered models.

The problem is due to a clutch pressure plate that can overheat and fracture sending debris through the transmission case that can cause other parts to combust or end up on the road and pose a safety risk to other vehicles.

Jeep will address the issue with a software update that reduces engine torque when the temperature gets too hot.

The recall is set to begin on March 19 and affects 2018-2021 Wranglers and 2020-2021 Gladiators. Owners can call 1-800-853-1403 for more information with recall number Y01.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos