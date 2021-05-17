Stealth black Ferrari spotted near test facility, but what is it?

An unusual black Ferrari has been seen outside of one of the automaker's test facilities. Barely seen.

The $625,000 SF90 Stradale coupe featured in a video on the Varryx YouTube channel appears to be covered in Vantablack, which is a substance made of nanotubes that absorbs up to 99.965% of visible light and is available as a sprayable paint.

The coating obscures fine surface details and can make an object look unreal when situated in a natural environment.

It's not known why the car was created, and Ferrari has not responded to a request from Fox News Autos for comment.

The most likely explanation is that Ferrari is using the coating as a type of camouflage for prototypes being tested on public roads, in lieu of the more common black and white dazzle wrap designs.

However, Ferrari does offer one-off customizations of its vehicles to select customers, so it is possible the Vantablack itself is being tested for. road use, as it can create a significant amount of heat.

The SF90 Stradale is currently available from the Factory in two standard shades of black. Nero and the metallic Nero Daytona.

No automaker has yet offered a Vantablack vehicle for sale, but BMW created a Vantablack show car in 2019 to demonstrate the possibility, noting that a production version would be "extremely expensive" and could cause safety issues for other drivers.

BMW said it would continue testing it for use within laser-based sensor arrays to improve their performance in driver assist systems.