Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ferrari
Published

Stealth black Ferrari spotted near test facility, but what is it?

Appears to be coated in Vantablack paint

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybridVideo

The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid

The newest Ferrari model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car ever, and happens to be a plug-in hybrid aimed at improving the company's environmental image. The SF90 Stradale has a 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors with a combined output of 986 horsepower. The screaming mid-engine supercar can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph.

An unusual black Ferrari has been seen outside of one of the automaker's test facilities. Barely seen.

The $625,000 SF90 Stradale coupe featured in a video on the Varryx YouTube channel appears to be covered in Vantablack, which is a substance made of nanotubes that absorbs up to 99.965% of visible light and is available as a sprayable paint.

The coating obscures fine surface details and can make an object look unreal when situated in a natural environment.

This Ferrari SF90 Stradale appears to be coated in Vantablack

This Ferrari SF90 Stradale appears to be coated in Vantablack (Varryx)

It's not known why the car was created, and Ferrari has not responded to a request from Fox News Autos for comment.

The most likely explanation is that Ferrari is using the coating as a type of camouflage for prototypes being tested on public roads, in lieu of the more common black and white dazzle wrap designs.

However, Ferrari does offer one-off customizations of its vehicles to select customers, so it is possible the Vantablack itself is being tested for. road use, as it can create a significant amount of heat.

The SF90 Stradale is currently available from the Factory in two standard shades of black. Nero and the metallic Nero Daytona.

(Ferrari)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No automaker has yet offered a Vantablack vehicle for sale, but BMW created a Vantablack show car in 2019 to demonstrate the possibility, noting that a production version would be "extremely expensive" and could cause safety issues for other drivers.

(BMW)

BMW said it would continue testing it for use within laser-based sensor arrays to improve their performance in driver assist systems.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos