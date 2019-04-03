Speeder arrested after posting YouTube livestream as he drives over 185 mph

A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday after posting a YouTube Live video as he apparently drove over 185 mph on a highway outside Jackson.

In the video from the day before, which is still active, Beau Alan Rogel accelerates his 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 past traffic as he calls out speeds. After slowing down, Rogel is seen being pulled over by three police cars that were responding to reports of the dangerous stunt.

One of the Raskin County deputies then approaches the car and asks Rogel why he was driving so fast, to which he replies “I haven’t been driving fast.”

When the officers notice he’s still feeding live video, he tells them “I get paid to be on YouTube.”

“I video every day of my life. I video when I take a s**t, too.”

After checking his license for a few minutes, the officers let him go and tell him to park the car or take it to a drag strip.

Police later reviewed the video, according to a report, and several other social media posts that showed Rogel in possession of weapons, and discovered that he had several felonies on his record. Based on the evidence, investigators were able to get a search warrant for his home.

When they arrived at the house, Rogel’s wife allegedly tried to stop them from executing the warrant and was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the police report. Rogel soon arrived at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Rogel was charged with reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and released on a $20,000 bond. His case is now before a grand jury, police said.