Sorry, you can't buy a Bugatti SUV

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The liftback Bugatti Galibier is the closest the brand will get to an SUV

Not that it matters to 99.99999999 percent of the world’s population, but we’re sorry to report that Bugatti will NOT be making an SUV.

That’s according to Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann, who declared in the company’s 2018 review that “there will be no SUV from Bugatti,” because it would not do justice to the brand.

(The Bugatti Royale is one of the most valuable cars ever made.)

The decision coming from the same person who was president and CEO of Lamborghini when it decided to build the Urus SUV, which was sold out before the final version was even revealed.

Nearly every automaker by now, including Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Lotus, have thrown its hat into the profitable utility vehicle segment, leaving Bugatti and McLaren as the only major holdouts.

Bugatti sold 40 of its $5.8 million Divos almost immediately.

Bugatti is planning to build more cars built on its 261 mph Chiron, like the recent limited edition Divo, of which it sold 40 at $5.8 million each.

The Galibier Concept of 2009 was meant to be a follow-up to the Veyron, but has yet to come to fruition.

Winkelmann does promise some surprises, however, and there is talk that a Bugatti sedan inspired by its 2009 Galibier concept could be added to the lineup soon.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.