Sneak peek: American-made Polestar 3 electric SUV

Volvo-owned Polestar has offered an early look at its upcoming American-made Polestar 3 electric SUV.

Most details on the camouflage-wrapped vehicle are still under wraps, but Polestar said it would enter production at Volvo's Charleston, S.C., factory in 2022.

The premium model follows the Polestar 2 electric sedan and Polestar 1 hybrid coupe and will itself be followed by a smaller SUV called the Polestar 4 in 2023.

While the price, power and electric driving range have not been released, Polestar said that the Polestar 3 will be equipped with an automated highway driving system that uses a built-in lidar system to scan the road for obstacles and is being designed with American customers in mind.

The entry-level front-wheel-drive Polestar 2 has a starting price of $47,200 (before the $7,500 tax credit is deducted) and an EPA range of 265 miles per charge.

With target global sales of 290,000 by 2025 in mind, Polestar will debut a range-topping Polestar 5 sedan to the lineup by that model year.