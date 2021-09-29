Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Acura
Published

Sneak peek: Acura Integra returning as four-door liftback

Classic model getting a reboot

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Acura MDX Video

Test drive: 2022 Acura MDX

Fox News Car Reviews: The 2022 Acura MDX is big on sport and utility says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

The pieces of the puzzle are coming together.

The Acura Integra name is returning on an four-door liftback.

The Acura Integra name is returning on an four-door liftback. (Acura)

Acura has released a second image of its upcoming Integra reboot, which confirms the model is returning as a four-door liftback.

The rear three-quarter view of the curvy compact sedan clearly shows it has rear doors and a sloped hatch, essentially positioning it as a replacement for the current ILX.

Acura announced that it was bringing back the name in August with a drone show that depicted the coupe-like outline in the sky over Monterey, Calif., that didn't show door cuts.

A photo of the driver's side front quarter of the vehicle dropped along with it revealed little more than the design of the headlights and the model name.

(Acura)

The Integra was one of Acura's launch models in 1986 and continued through several generations through 2001 in both two-door and four-door body styles, before it was replaced by the now discontinued-RSX.

A 4-door liftback Integra was part of Acura's original lineup in 1986.

A 4-door liftback Integra was part of Acura's original lineup in 1986. (Acura)

It's still possible that a two-door version will be offered, but with that body type being dropped from the Honda Civic lineup, it's unlikely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Acura has not said when the Integra would debut in full.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos