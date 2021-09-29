Sneak peek: Acura Integra returning as four-door liftback

The pieces of the puzzle are coming together.

Acura has released a second image of its upcoming Integra reboot, which confirms the model is returning as a four-door liftback.

The rear three-quarter view of the curvy compact sedan clearly shows it has rear doors and a sloped hatch, essentially positioning it as a replacement for the current ILX.

Acura announced that it was bringing back the name in August with a drone show that depicted the coupe-like outline in the sky over Monterey, Calif., that didn't show door cuts.

A photo of the driver's side front quarter of the vehicle dropped along with it revealed little more than the design of the headlights and the model name.

The Integra was one of Acura's launch models in 1986 and continued through several generations through 2001 in both two-door and four-door body styles, before it was replaced by the now discontinued-RSX.

It's still possible that a two-door version will be offered, but with that body type being dropped from the Honda Civic lineup, it's unlikely.

Acura has not said when the Integra would debut in full.