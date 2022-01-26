Expand / Collapse search
Semi-truck's anti-rollover safety system demonstrated with jet engine blast

Axicle TARS ejects a trailer that's about to roll over

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
California startup Axicle has demonstrated its new tractor-trailer safety device in a dramatic way.

The Axicle TARS releases the trailer when a rollover is imminent.

The Axicle TARS releases the trailer when a rollover is imminent. (Axicle)

The Trailer Anti Roll System (TARS) is a fifth-wheel coupling that can automatically release a trailer from a semi if it is about to rollover, preventing the tractor with the driver onboard from doing the same.

The system uses sensors to monitor the roll angle of the trailer and initiates an actuator that decouples the trailer if a rollover is imminent.

The system was demonstrated using the exhaust from a jumbo jet.

The system was demonstrated using the exhaust from a jumbo jet. (Axicle)

While it would work in a variety of situations, including coming around a bend to quickly. the company used a Boeing 777 to show what would happen to a truck caught in high winds.

The test semi was parked perpendicularly behind the jet, directly in line with the exhaust from its powerful engines.

The TARS has an estimated price of $4,100.

The TARS has an estimated price of $4,100. (Axicle)

Within a few seconds on the video, the truck starts to lean before the TARS releases the trailer, which tips onto its side as the tractor remains upright.

According to Axicle, there are approximately 9,000 injuries, including 400 fatalities, each year connected to semi-truck rollover accidents, which also account for $3.5 billion in damages.

Pre-orders are being accepted with a projected price of $4,100 and the company estimates that the product's use will result in a 25% savings on vehicle insurance, or $2,000 to $3,000 annually.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos