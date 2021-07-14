Semi-autonomous 2022 Jeep Compass debuts with new tech and luxury

The 2022 Jeep Compass can steer its own course.

The updated subcompact SUV, which was originally launched in 2017, will be available with what Jeep refers to as a "semi-autonomous" feature that blends adaptive cruise control and lane-centering to control the vehicle on the highway as long as the driver keeps their hands on the wheel.

The Highway Assist will be available later in the 2022 model year, while other driver aids including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and a 360-degree birds-eye parking camera will be ready at launch this fall.

The Compass debuting at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show has received only a mild exterior redesign, but the cabin has been fully overhauled with a more upscale style and higher-end materials along with a 10.1-inch tablet style infotainment system display and heated rear seats on some trims.

The only engine remains a 177 hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission on front-wheel-drive models and a 9-speed automatic with all-wheel-drive.

A top of the line off-road-focused Trailhawk gets a specially geared all-wheel-drive system, a lifted ride height with 8.6 inches of ground clearance, underbody protection and tow hooks at the front and rear of the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing has not yet been announced, but the outgoing 2021 Compass starts at $25,990 with front-wheel-drive and $27,490 with all-wheel-drive, the latter undercutting the new Ford Bronco Sport by $1,220.