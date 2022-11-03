Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Secret owner's $45 million car collection up for auction

The Gran Turismo Collection is unique

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's a one-stop shop for someone looking to start an exotic car dealership.

An amazing and unique collection of cars is being auctioned in London.

The 18-car fleet includes some of the most famous supercars ever built and could be worth more than $45 million combined.

It is being billed as the Gran Turismo collection, and the owner who has consigned it to RM Sotheby's is keeping their identity a secret.

The Gran Turismo Collection features 18 supercars.

The cars speak for themselves.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is valued at $5 million.

The one with the highest pre-auction valuation is actually the newest. It is one of 30 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ coupes that were built to commemorate the Chiron's 304.773 mph top speed record and expected to sell for up to $5 million.

The 1985 Ferrari GTO was the fastest Ferrari built up to that point.

Following closely behind is a 1985 Ferrari GTO that has been driven just 8,000 miles and is valued at $4.5 million.

The EB110 Super Sport has a top speed of 221 mph.

A 1997 Ferrari F50 has the same valuation as its sibling, while a 1996 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport capable of reaching 221 mph is worth closer to $3.5 million.

The EB110 was built prior to Volkswagen's purchase of Bugatti.

If that is too much, there is also a 1993 EB110 GT with a top speed of 212 mph that is likely to sell for around $2.25 million.

The mid-engine Lamborghini Miura is considered by many to be the first supercar.

Lamborghini's two most iconic cars are also on the docket: A flashy 1971 Miura painted a neon green called Verde Scandal worth around $2.5 million and a white 1984 Countach LP5000 S that was the epitome of the 1980's supercar era and a relative bargain in the $550,000 range.

The Lamborghini Countach is an icon of the 1980s.

As for what the market thinks they are worth, the final tally will be known when the final hammer comes down at the Nov. 5 event.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.