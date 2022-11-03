Secret owner's $45 million car collection up for auction

It's a one-stop shop for someone looking to start an exotic car dealership.

An amazing and unique collection of cars is being auctioned in London.

The 18-car fleet includes some of the most famous supercars ever built and could be worth more than $45 million combined.

It is being billed as the Gran Turismo collection, and the owner who has consigned it to RM Sotheby's is keeping their identity a secret.

The cars speak for themselves.

The one with the highest pre-auction valuation is actually the newest. It is one of 30 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ coupes that were built to commemorate the Chiron's 304.773 mph top speed record and expected to sell for up to $5 million.

Following closely behind is a 1985 Ferrari GTO that has been driven just 8,000 miles and is valued at $4.5 million.

A 1997 Ferrari F50 has the same valuation as its sibling, while a 1996 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport capable of reaching 221 mph is worth closer to $3.5 million.

If that is too much, there is also a 1993 EB110 GT with a top speed of 212 mph that is likely to sell for around $2.25 million.

Lamborghini's two most iconic cars are also on the docket: A flashy 1971 Miura painted a neon green called Verde Scandal worth around $2.5 million and a white 1984 Countach LP5000 S that was the epitome of the 1980's supercar era and a relative bargain in the $550,000 range.

As for what the market thinks they are worth, the final tally will be known when the final hammer comes down at the Nov. 5 event.