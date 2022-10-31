Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Mario Andretti's Lamborghini Diablo is a devilish supercar that's up for sale

Racing legend owned the Italian coupe for several years

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Here is one way to drive like a champion.

A 1991 Lamborghini Diablo originally owned by racing legend Mario Andretti is currently up for auction.

The red scissors-door coupe was first delivered to Andretti at his home in Nazereth, Pennsylvania, where it resided for several years before he sold it.

According to its CarFax report, the car made its way through owners several states, including Michigan, Arizona and Colorado, ending up at its current home in Florida.

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR PRODUCTION ENDS FOR THE SECOND TIME AFTER SUNKEN CARS WERE REPLACED

Andretti was the first owner of this 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

Andretti was the first owner of this 1991 Lamborghini Diablo. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images and Bring A Trailer)

The mid-engine supercar still has its original V12, which was removed and services in 2020.

The Diablo has 23,000 miles on it.

The Diablo has 23,000 miles on it. (Bring A Trailer)

Aside from a few imperfections in the window trim and weatherstripping, the car is in immaculate shape.

Its tan leather interior is all-original.

Its tan leather interior is all-original. (Bring A Trailer)

Its tan leather interior hardly shows the 23,000 miles that have been put on the car.

When it was new from the factory, the Diablo was rated at 485 horsepower and had a top speed of 200 mph, making it one of the fastest street legal cars in the world at the time.

The Diablo's V12 was rated at 485 hp when new.

The Diablo's V12 was rated at 485 hp when new. (Bring A Trailer)

The car comes with a complete library of service records, as well as the original warranty book and Pennsylvania title with Andretti's signature on it.

Mario Andretti's signature is on the original title and warranty paperwork.

Mario Andretti's signature is on the original title and warranty paperwork. (Bring A Trailer)

The Diablo is being offered through the Bring A Trailer website, and bidding had already reached $175,000 with three days to go at the time this story was published.

Diablos in top condition often sell for over $300,000 without a celebrity connection.

Andretti drove a modern McLaren F1 car at The Circuit of the Americas in Texas this year.

Andretti drove a modern McLaren F1 car at The Circuit of the Americas in Texas this year. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Andretti probably is not missing this car too much, as he recently had the opportunity to drive a modern Formula One car on the Circuit of the Americas in Texas at age 82.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.