Mario Andretti's Lamborghini Diablo is a devilish supercar that's up for sale

Here is one way to drive like a champion.

A 1991 Lamborghini Diablo originally owned by racing legend Mario Andretti is currently up for auction.

The red scissors-door coupe was first delivered to Andretti at his home in Nazereth, Pennsylvania, where it resided for several years before he sold it.

According to its CarFax report, the car made its way through owners several states, including Michigan, Arizona and Colorado, ending up at its current home in Florida.

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR PRODUCTION ENDS FOR THE SECOND TIME AFTER SUNKEN CARS WERE REPLACED

The mid-engine supercar still has its original V12, which was removed and services in 2020.

Aside from a few imperfections in the window trim and weatherstripping, the car is in immaculate shape.

Its tan leather interior hardly shows the 23,000 miles that have been put on the car.

MORE COLLECTOR CAR NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

When it was new from the factory, the Diablo was rated at 485 horsepower and had a top speed of 200 mph, making it one of the fastest street legal cars in the world at the time.

The car comes with a complete library of service records, as well as the original warranty book and Pennsylvania title with Andretti's signature on it.

FUTURE LAMBORGHINIS MAY AVOID GOING ELECTRIC BY BURNING FUEL MADE FROM AIR

The Diablo is being offered through the Bring A Trailer website, and bidding had already reached $175,000 with three days to go at the time this story was published.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diablos in top condition often sell for over $300,000 without a celebrity connection.

Andretti probably is not missing this car too much, as he recently had the opportunity to drive a modern Formula One car on the Circuit of the Americas in Texas at age 82.