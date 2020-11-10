Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Secret collection of 1932 Plymouths going up for auction

Paul Adair had very specific tastes

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Some people have very specific tastes.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

A collection of Plymouths, DeSotos and a Dodge from the 1932 model year are being auctioned in Acheson, Kan., on Nov. 14 by VanDerBrink Auctions.

The cars belonged to Paul Adair, a banker from the Kansas City area who died in November 2019. Adair purchased the cars over the years and reportedly stored them in rental units and the decommissioned salt mines around Kansas City that have been converted into storage facilities. His family didn't discover how many he owned until after his death.

Among the 14 Plymouths is a rare right-hand-drive, four-door Phaeton convertible that is one of 259 built. There are also two DeSoto roadsters – one in pretty good shape and the other in need of a major restoration – a couple of models from 1929 and 1931 and a 1984 Chevrolet C/K 30 Series car hauler to move everything around in.

The auction is being held online and in person and includes a selection of 1932 parts and some other random collectibles.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos