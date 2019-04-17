Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maintenance
Published

Car2Go rental car service halts operations in Chicago due to fraud, vehicle thefts

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Car rental service Car2Go suspended its operations in Chicago on Wednesday to deal with an issue that allegedly led to over 100 vehicles being stolen.

Initially reported by some outlets as a hack, the Daimler-backed company clarified that it was a “fraud" issue and that it is working with Chicago police.

(Robin Marchant/Getty Images for car2go)

According to CBS 2 Chicago, several of the cars were used in crimes and at least a dozen people were taken into custody as the vehicles were recovered.

“Due to the information provided by the company, numerous vehicles have been recovered and persons of interest are being questioned. The Chicago Police Department is working with the company to determine whether there any other vehicles whose locations cannot be accounted for,” read a statement issued to CBS 2.

(Robin Marchant/Getty Images for car2go)

Car2Go, which is part of the Share Now network, allows members to rent vehicles locally by the hour from a pool of hundreds of cars scattered around the city, picking them up from and leaving them in curbside spots. The company exclusively uses Smart and Mercedes-Benz models, with the latter reportedly being the ones that were involved in the fraudulent rentals. The service signed up over 10,000 in Chicago since launching last summer.

Car2Go tweeted that “none of our member’s personal or confidential information has been compromised. No other SHARE NOW North American market has been affected.”

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu