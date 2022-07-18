Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti for second in all-time Indy car wins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Dixon's victory at the Honda Indy Toronto race on Sunday moved him into a second-place tie with Mario Andretti on the all-time Indy car wins list.

The 41-year-old Dixon ended a 22-race winless streak to notch his 52nd career win.

A.J. Foyt remains far in front of both drivers with 67 wins in the various top classes of American championship open wheel racing, which are collectively referred to as Indy car and currently operated under the IndyCar banner.

Dixon held off pole-sitter Colton Herta after a late restart to claim the milestone win.

"He’s a great guy off the track, very respectful, but I really care about how he is on the track," Herta, 22, said of Dixon.

"He never puts you in a crappy situation where you have to make a choice of hit the wall or back out of a pass or something like that. He's always been very fair to me, which I respect, because some guys haven't, especially when you first come into the series."

INDYCAR CHAMP PALOU'S ‘FAKE’ QUOTE CAUSES CONFUSION

Andretti tweeted his congratulations to Dixon and his Chip Ganassi Racing team.

"Utmost respect for my friend @scottdixon9 and truly happy to congratulate him on 52 wins," Andretti wrote. "Also congratulate his team because nobody does it alone. I hope this is just a step on your continuing journey. Well done."

Andretti's son Michael is third on the career wins list with 42.

COLTON HERTA IMPRESSES IN FORMULA ONE TEST

Dixon, who hails from New Zealand, has now won at least one race in each of the past 18 seasons and is fifth in the 2022 standings with seven races to go. His six career championships trail only A.J. Foyt's seven, but he thinks Foyt's win record may be out of reach.

"Probably have to be racing well into my 50s for that one," said Dixon said. "It's hard. The competition's really tough right now. Even the luckiness of pulling strategies — if you have a bad day, pull off a win from weird cautions and things like that — it gets a lot trickier because there's so many good teams now. You have a field of 25 or 27 every week that they're going to be thinking the same ultimate strategy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dixon this year also became the all-time laps leader at the Indianapolis 500, his 665 laps out front surpassing Al Unser Sr.'s 644.