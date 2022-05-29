Scott Dixon set this historic record at the Indy 500

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Dixon was fast at the 2022 Indy 500.

A little too fast.

Dixon started the 106th running of the marquee event on pole position for the second year in a row and was vying for the win with moments to go when a mishap took him out of contention.

The 2008 Indy 500 champion was leading the race on lap 176 of 200 when he pulled into the pits for a final stop.

Unfortunately, he came in hot and exceeded the pit lane speed limit as he locked up his brakes.

The violation resulted in a pass-through penalty that dropped him back in the pack without enough laps to recover in time to compete for the lead again.

"It’s just heartbreaking, to be honest," Dixon said. "It must have been very close. ... I think it was like a mile an hour over or something. It’s just frustrating. The car was really good all day. We had really good speed. The team did an amazing job on strategy. I just messed up."

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson went on to win his first Indy 500, but Dixon managed to put his name in the record books.

The New Zealander led 95 laps while dominating the race, which was enough to move him from third to first on the list of career laps led at Indy with 665, ahead of Al Unser Sr.'s 644 and Ralph DePalma's 612.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dixon becomes only the fourth holder of the record in the race's history. Ray Harroun, winner of the inaugural 1911 race held it until 1912, when DePalma claimed it and began racking up his 612 wins over the next few races, a mark that wasn't surpassed until Unser did it in 1987.

The Associated Press contributed to this report