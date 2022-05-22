Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

See it: Ross Chastain jumps Kyle Busch's car at 185 mph in NASCAR All-Star Race

Chase Elliott also wrecked out of the NASCAR All-Star race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Kyle Busch never saw it coming.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had led the first 47 laps of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway when a flat tire caused him to swerve and slow on the track.

Bush avoided crashing into the wall and pulled to the inside of the track to make his way back to the pits.

And that's when it happened.

Ross Chastain ran into the back of Kyle Busch's car at approximately 185 mph.

Ross Chastain was approaching at approximately 185 mph when he came upon Busch and tried to slip by him on the inside, but clipped the left rear of Busch's car and launched the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet into the air over it.

KYLE BUSCH'S NASCAR TEAM SET THE RECORD FOR THE FASTEST PIT STOP

Ross Chastain crashed out of the NASCAR All-Star race when he ran into the back of Kyle Busch's slowing car.

Chastain's car landed upright on its wheels, but continued across the track and ran into Chase Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, putting it into the wall and out of the race.

Kyle Busch led the first 47 laps of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

None of the drivers were injured in the incident, which Chastain chalked up to bad luck.

"Looked like the driver of the number one car chose the wrong lane to go," Chastain joked.

"Tough break, but fast cars."

When asked on FS1 if he saw the hit coming before it happened, Kyle Busch simply said, "no."

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos