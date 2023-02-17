Reinventing the windshield wiper and more autos stories

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

CLEANER SWEEP: Tesla has patented a wild new windshield wiper design. Continue reading here

ZERO OR HERO?: The Toyota bZ4X is the brand's new electric SUV and we drove it. Continue reading here

GLOBETROTTER: A 1937 Bugatti with an interesting past is up for auction and worth a fortune. Continue reading here

ELECTRIFIED EXHAUST: The battery-powered Dodge Charger Daytona SRT makes muscle car sounds in a new way. Continue reading here

PRICE DOWN, POWER UP: Cheaper electric Cadillac Lyriq now available with 500 hp all-wheel-drive system. Continue reading here

TIKTOK STOP: Hyundai and Kia have found a solution to social media-driven car thefts. Continue reading here

NOT GOING THERE: GM president says it will never build this kind of truck. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter