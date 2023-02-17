Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Autos Newsletter
Published

Reinventing the windshield wiper and more autos stories

Tesla is looking to make a cleaner sweep

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tesla has designed a new type of windshield wiper.

Tesla has designed a new type of windshield wiper. (Tesla)

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

CLEANER SWEEP: Tesla has patented a wild new windshield wiper design. Continue reading here

ZERO OR HERO?: The Toyota bZ4X is the brand's new electric SUV and we drove it. Continue reading here

GLOBETROTTER: A 1937 Bugatti with an interesting past is up for auction and worth a fortune. Continue reading here

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric muscle car.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric muscle car. (Dodge)

ELECTRIFIED EXHAUST: The battery-powered Dodge Charger Daytona SRT makes muscle car sounds in a new way. Continue reading here

PRICE DOWN, POWER UP: Cheaper electric Cadillac Lyriq now available with 500 hp all-wheel-drive system. Continue reading here

A simple method for stealing certain Kias and Hyundais was spread on social media.

A simple method for stealing certain Kias and Hyundais was spread on social media. (Azaela Wilburg / Fox News)

TIKTOK STOP: Hyundai and Kia have found a solution to social media-driven car thefts. Continue reading here

NOT GOING THERE: GM president says it will never build this kind of truck. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter