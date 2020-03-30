Red Bull Formula One team advisor suggested holding coronavirus camp for drivers to prepare for season

A top Red Bull Formula One team advisor said that he has suggested holding a camp for his team's drivers during the suspended season where they could become infected with the coronavirus and get it out of their system before the suspended season restarts.

Helmut Marko brought up the notion during an interview on Austrian television, the BBC reported.

"The idea was to organize a camp where we could bridge this - mentally and physically - somewhat dead time. And that would be the ideal time for the infection to come."

Marko said the four primary drivers -- which include the 2019 season's third-place finisher Max Verstappen -- and eight or 10 junior drivers are all young and in good health.

"That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts, and you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts."

Marko, 76, added that the proposal was "not well received" by his colleagues, but that he is not personally frightened by the virus despite being in a high-risk group, AP reported.

Instead, he said the drivers are training in isolation, both physically and on racing simulators. The F1 season has been suspended until at least June 14, but several drivers will be taking part in an online Virtual Grand Prix Series during the hiatus.

Neither the team or drivers have commented on Marko's statements.

