Price for USA's cheapest cars up 50% on used market

The Chevrolet Spark and Mitsubishi Mirage may be the cheapest new cars on sale today, but the used ones aren't quite as much of a bargain.

Prices for used examples of the subcompacts are up more than 50% compared to last year amid a rise in second-hand car prices driven by the ongoing shortage of new ones.

According to a report from online marketplace iseecars.com, the average price paid in November for a Spark was $15,672, or 50.7% more than the previous year, while Mirages were going for $14,404, which represents a 52.3% increase.

The current starting prices for new examples of the vehicles are $14,595 for a Spark and $15,290 for a Mirage.

The Mirage and Spark were only second and third on the price hike list, however, which was led by the Nissan Leaf electric compact at 64%, while the industry average stood at 27.9%.