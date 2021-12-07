Expand / Collapse search
Budget
Published

Price for USA's cheapest cars up 50% on used market

Chevrolet Spark and Mitsubishi Mirage filling demand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Spark and Mitsubishi Mirage may be the cheapest new cars on sale today, but the used ones aren't quite as much of a bargain.

The Chevrolet Spark is the brand's smallest and cheapest car.

The Chevrolet Spark is the brand's smallest and cheapest car. (Chevrolet)

Prices for used examples of the subcompacts are up more than 50% compared to last year amid a rise in second-hand car prices driven by the ongoing shortage of new ones.

New examples of the Mitsubishi Mirage start at $15,290.

New examples of the Mitsubishi Mirage start at $15,290. (Mitsubishi)

According to a report from online marketplace iseecars.com, the average price paid in November for a Spark was $15,672, or 50.7% more than the previous year, while Mirages were going for $14,404, which represents a 52.3% increase.

The current starting prices for new examples of the vehicles are $14,595 for a Spark and $15,290 for a Mirage.

The Mirage and Spark were only second and third on the price hike list, however, which was led by the Nissan Leaf electric compact at 64%, while the industry average stood at 27.9%.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos