Porsche reveals secret minivan project with wild design

And you thought a Porsche SUV was shocking

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Many Porsche enthusiasts were shocked when the company started selling SUVs in 2003, but things almost got a lot weirder in recent years.

(Porsche)

The German automaker has revealed a secret concept for an electric minivan it designed and went as far as turning into a full-size model.

(Porsche)

The Renndienst (German for “racing service”) features a modular cabin with seating for up to six passengers and a central driving position.

(Porsche)

The vehicle is one of 15 concepts from 2005 to 2019 included in the new book “Porsche Unseen” that didn’t make it into production … at least not yet.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos