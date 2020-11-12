Porsche reveals secret minivan project with wild design

Many Porsche enthusiasts were shocked when the company started selling SUVs in 2003, but things almost got a lot weirder in recent years.

The German automaker has revealed a secret concept for an electric minivan it designed and went as far as turning into a full-size model.

The Renndienst (German for “racing service”) features a modular cabin with seating for up to six passengers and a central driving position.

The vehicle is one of 15 concepts from 2005 to 2019 included in the new book “Porsche Unseen” that didn’t make it into production … at least not yet.

