Porsche
Published

Porsche has more than 30,000 orders for its Tesla-fighting Taycan electric car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Porsche originally planned on building 20,000 of its upcoming electric Taycan sedans annually, but doubled that number in January due to stronger than expected demand. Smart move.

(Porsche)

Porsche board member Andreas Haffner told German newspaper Handelsblatt this week that the company now has 30,000 deposits of 2,500 euros for the high-performance sports car.

That puts it in a strong position to rival Tesla’s global Model S sales when deliveries begin later this year, and Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer told CNET in December that the majority of depositors currently own a Tesla.

(Porsche)

The production version of the Taycan is scheduled to be unveiled in early September with all-wheel-drive, 600 hp, a range over 300 miles and the ability to be charged to 80 percent in just 15 minutes at the company’s network of 800-volt stations. Final pricing hasn’t been revealed, but it is expected to start under $100,000.

The wagon-style Mission E Cross Turismo adds SUV style to the Taycan's all-electric platform.

The wagon-style Mission E Cross Turismo adds SUV style to the Taycan's all-electric platform. (Porsche)

A utility model based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept will follow with similar specifications.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu