Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Safety
Published

Porsche driver rushing to coronavirus test caught doubling the speed limit

He thought it would be faster than calling emergency services

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
What car should play KITT from Knight Rider?Video

What car should play KITT from Knight Rider?

A Knight Rider reboot is coming to a theater near you. Here are the cars that could play the role of the artificially intelligent self-driving Pontiac Firebird Trans Am named KITT.

That's some kind of ambulance.

A Porsche Boxster driver in the U.K. has been punished for doubling the speed limit as he drove a friend with suspected COVID-19 symptoms to the hospital.

Krog Crosthwaite told the West Cumbria Magistrates Court that he’d just dropped the woman off but that she called him to say she was feeling ill, The Northwest Evening Mail reported.

Ironworks Road is a one-way, two-lane road adjacent to a highway.

Ironworks Road is a one-way, two-lane road adjacent to a highway. (Google Earth)

Crosthwaite thought it would be quicker to just drive her than call emergency services and said he felt he was on a “mercy dash” as he sped down a 30 mph road that he mistook for an undivided highway with a higher speed limit, according to SWNS, before passing speed a camera van at 61 mph.

The psychotherapist said he slowed when he saw the van and realized his error and pleaded guilty and apologized for it, but was penalized with $535 in fines and court fees and six points on his license for the Sept. 2 incident.

COLORADO POLICE STOP 10 SPEEDING PORSCHE DRIVERS

The outcome of his friend’s COVID-19 screening was not reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto