Police catch 11-year-old Grand Theft Auto fan driving a real car

Here’s one way to get your kid out of the house. The wrong way.

Police in the gambling mecca of Blackpool, U.K., pulled over an 11-year-old who was driving a car around a public parking lot.

He wasn’t alone. An adult relative had brought him there because he was tired of watching the boy sit in front of the computer playing Grand Theft Auto all day and wanted to show him how to drive for real, police said.

According to SWNS, a British news agency, the adult was issued a traffic offense, but the young scofflaw wasn’t charged.

One local responded to the police tweet on the incident that there’s a place nearby that offers legal driving lessons to children in the U.K, where the minimum age for a license is 17.

One company called Young Driver offers courses for kids as young as 5 years old.

