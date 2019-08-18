North Carolina smashup of 40-50 vehicles blamed on heavy rain: reports

As many as 50 vehicles were involved, but early reports indicated only one serious injury resulted after chain-reaction crashes in heavy rain in North Carolina on Saturday night.

The crashes happened around 6 p.m. along the Interstate 40/85 exchange in Mebane, northwest of the Raleigh-Durham area, according to local media reports.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as the State Highway Patrol and towing crews responded, Raleigh’s WRAL-TV reported.

In addition to the serious injury, for which no information was immediately available, several people were treated for minor injuries, the Highway Patrol told the News & Observer of Raleigh.

The cause of the crashes was still being investigated, but the highway patrol said the rain was likely a significant factor, according to reports.