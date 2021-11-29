Nissan reveals electric pickup with transparent grille

Nissan's current spokeswoman is "Captain Marvel" actress Brie Larson, but it might want to get Wonder Woman lined up for its next campaign.

The automaker has revealed an electric pickup concept that incorporates a transparent "grille" in its design.

The Surf-Out is envisioned to be built on an vehicle platform being designed to use energy dense, quick-charging solid state batteries it hopes to have in production by 2028.

The two-seat pickup features a cabin that opens to the bed, floating seatbacks, a single pedal for accelerating and braking, and a window in the body providing a forward view that's enabled by the entire powertrain being located beneath the beltline in a skateboard-style chassis.

Nissan also depicted the vehicle equipped with an aerodynamic cover that would slip into the bed rails and create an enclosed space.

The Surf-Out is one of several vehicles Nissan has previewed for the platform, which is being developed as part of a new $18 billion investment, that also includes an SUV designed to be used as a room.

The Hang-Out has sliding doors that create a large opening to the cabin and four swiveling captain's chairs that can be rotated to face each other, or the rear of the vehicle where a widescreen TV can be installed.