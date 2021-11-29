Expand / Collapse search
Nissan reveals electric pickup with transparent grille

Concept truck rides on solid state battery platform

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier Video

Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier

The 2022 Nissan Frontier combines new styling and tech with a proven platform and leaps near the front of the midsize class, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu

Nissan's current spokeswoman is "Captain Marvel" actress Brie Larson, but it might want to get Wonder Woman lined up for its next campaign.

The Nissan Surf-Out electric pickup has a transparent front end.

The Nissan Surf-Out electric pickup has a transparent front end.

The automaker has revealed an electric pickup concept that incorporates a transparent "grille" in its design.

The Nissan Surf-Out rides on a solid state battery platform.

The Nissan Surf-Out rides on a solid state battery platform.

The Surf-Out is envisioned to be built on an vehicle platform being designed to use energy dense, quick-charging solid state batteries it hopes to have in production by 2028.

The Nissan Surf-Out features one-pedal driving and floating seat backs.

The Nissan Surf-Out features one-pedal driving and floating seat backs.

The two-seat pickup features a cabin that opens to the bed, floating seatbacks, a single pedal for accelerating and braking, and a window in the body providing a forward view that's enabled by the entire powertrain being located beneath the beltline in a skateboard-style chassis.

(Nissan)

Nissan also depicted the vehicle equipped with an aerodynamic cover that would slip into the bed rails and create an enclosed space.

The Nissan Hang-Out SUV is a multi-purpose SUV with swiveling seats.

The Nissan Hang-Out SUV is a multi-purpose SUV with swiveling seats.

The Surf-Out is one of several vehicles Nissan has previewed for the platform, which is being developed as part of a new $18 billion investment, that also includes an SUV designed to be used as a room.

(Nissan)

The Hang-Out has sliding doors that create a large opening to the cabin and four swiveling captain's chairs that can be rotated to face each other, or the rear of the vehicle where a widescreen TV can be installed.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos