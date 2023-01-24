Shoe-tility Vehicle? Nissan and New Balance collaborate on new sneaker-style Kicks SUV

Old Mother Hubbard, your new car is here.

Nissan and New Balance have collaborated on a new type of mobility.

The auto and footwear makers designed a Nissan Kicks to look like a New Balance 327 running sneaker (ha ha, "kicks," get it? Ugh.)

The shoe-tility vehicle is wrapped in materials that echo the colors and textures of the sneaker, including its oversized N logo and thick white midsole.

Its rooftrack even carries a giant collar, tongue, eyestay and laces, with the black grille mimicking the way the 327's black sole rolls up the toe.

Nissan will not be selling it, but will have the car on display at the Aeon Mall in Tokyo and is running a social media contest where people can enter to win a pair of the sneakers or a real Kicks, sans the unique style, by posting photos of themselves with it.

The $21,285 subcompact Kicks is the smallest and lowest priced SUV Nissan sells in the U.S., but the custom car is designed around the hybrid e-power AWD model offered in Japan.

The New Balance 327 launched in 2020 just as the latest version of the Kicks came to market and has become one of the brand's most popular styles at a list price of $99.99 in the U.S.