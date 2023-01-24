Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nissan
Published

Shoe-tility Vehicle? Nissan and New Balance collaborate on new sneaker-style Kicks SUV

327 Edition Kicks looks like the popular sneaker

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2023 Nissan Z Video

Test drive: 2023 Nissan Z

A rolling tribute to Nissan's sports cars

Old Mother Hubbard, your new car is here.

Nissan and New Balance have collaborated on a new type of mobility.

The auto and footwear makers designed a Nissan Kicks to look like a New Balance 327 running sneaker (ha ha, "kicks," get it? Ugh.)

The shoe-tility vehicle is wrapped in materials that echo the colors and textures of the sneaker, including its oversized N logo and thick white midsole.

GODZILLA LIVES! NISSAN GT-R SPORTS CAR UPDATED FOR 15TH YEAR OF SALES

The Nissan Kicks 327 Edition won't be hard to find.

The Nissan Kicks 327 Edition won't be hard to find. (Nissan)

Its rooftrack even carries a giant collar, tongue, eyestay and laces, with the black grille mimicking the way the 327's black sole rolls up the toe.

The SUV echoes the styling of the New Balance 327 shoe.

The SUV echoes the styling of the New Balance 327 shoe. (Nissan)

Nissan will not be selling it, but will have the car on display at the Aeon Mall in Tokyo and is running a social media contest where people can enter to win a pair of the sneakers or a real Kicks, sans the unique style, by posting photos of themselves with it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The $21,285 subcompact Kicks is the smallest and lowest priced SUV Nissan sells in the U.S., but the custom car is designed around the hybrid e-power AWD model offered in Japan.

The custom vehicle was built for a promotion.

The custom vehicle was built for a promotion. (Nissan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New Balance 327 launched in 2020 just as the latest version of the Kicks came to market and has become one of the brand's most popular styles at a list price of $99.99 in the U.S.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.