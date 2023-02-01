The Nissan Max-Out is the convertible of the future

Nissan is taking electric vehicle styling to the max.

The Max-Out is a convertible EV concept meant to offer a vision of what the brand's future models might look like.

The two-seater was previewed by a computer rendering in 2021, but has been turned into a full-size design exercise.

"The Max-Out displays Nissan’s innovation to develop a diverse range of advanced and striking vehicles, with a clear vision of how they can benefit both individuals and society," the company said.

GODZILLA LIVES! NISSAN GT-R SPORTS CAR UPDATED FOR 15TH YEAR OF SALES

The car has the look of a roadster, with a simply framed windshield.

Up front it appears to have a large grille, but it is a flow-through section covered by bodywork bridging the gap, similar to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Three-dimensional lighting units are used on the nose and tail, and the wheels are covered in illuminated caps.

The interior is equipped with a full-width digital display that features holographic elements at each end.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Max-Out isn't destined for production as-is, and technical details were not released, but the concept was envisioned with a lightweight platform powered by solid state batteries.

The vehicle will be on display through February at the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, as part of the Nissan Futures event, which will highlight the company's work toward transitioning to electrification.